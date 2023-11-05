Conifex Timber (CFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Conifex Timber to post earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$27.20 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.16. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.60 to C$1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.