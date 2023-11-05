Conifex Timber (CFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Conifex Timber to post earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$27.20 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%.
Conifex Timber Stock Performance
Shares of CFF stock opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.16. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Conifex Timber Company Profile
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
