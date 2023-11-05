Conifex Timber (CFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.04). Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of C$27.20 million during the quarter.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

CFF opened at C$0.65 on Friday. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The company has a market cap of C$26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.60 to C$1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

