Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Raised to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.51.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Context Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 142,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,666 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

