Contrasting LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) & Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) and Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LCI Industries and Trigano’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $5.21 billion 0.57 $394.97 million $3.32 35.42 Trigano N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Trigano.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 2.12% 6.14% 2.65% Trigano N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares LCI Industries and Trigano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LCI Industries and Trigano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 1 3 3 0 2.29 Trigano 0 0 0 0 N/A

LCI Industries presently has a consensus price target of $112.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.49%. Given LCI Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Trigano.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LCI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Trigano on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Trigano

(Get Free Report)

Trigano S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services. It offers its products through dealer networks and distributors, as well as through its online sales site, Triganostore.com. Trigano S.A. was founded in 1935 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.