Contrasting Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

TuSimple has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TuSimple and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 0 0 2.00 Light & Wonder 1 3 5 0 2.44

Valuation and Earnings

TuSimple presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.97%. Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $74.73, suggesting a potential downside of 4.71%. Given Light & Wonder’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than TuSimple.

This table compares TuSimple and Light & Wonder’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $9.37 million 29.10 -$472.05 million ($1.81) -0.66 Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 2.85 $3.68 billion $3.96 19.80

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -8,526.32% -41.29% -37.15% Light & Wonder 13.88% 11.65% 2.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of TuSimple shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats TuSimple on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

(Get Free Report)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. TuSimple Holdings Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, and other content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.