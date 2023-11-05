Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 101,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 994,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Cormark set a C$0.85 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.76.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 8.3 %

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.06.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

