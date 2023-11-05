Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 68,000 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $4,039,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,144,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

PCOR opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.69. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after purchasing an additional 734,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,630,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,279,000 after acquiring an additional 605,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,719,000 after acquiring an additional 527,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

