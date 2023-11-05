Critical Review: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) & Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ready Capital and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 0 4 2 0 2.33 Acadia Realty Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

Ready Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.03%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.54%. Given Ready Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 40.49% 9.24% 1.56% Acadia Realty Trust 7.40% 1.15% 0.58%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Ready Capital and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ready Capital has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ready Capital and Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $930.69 million 1.88 $194.26 million $2.64 3.85 Acadia Realty Trust $333.76 million 4.38 -$35.44 million $0.25 61.32

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ready Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ready Capital pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 288.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ready Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Acadia Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through three segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions; Small Business Lending; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment originates SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

