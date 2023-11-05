Critical Review: Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) vs. Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Expion360 and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dragonfly Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 758.32%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Expion360.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $7.16 million 4.20 -$7.54 million ($0.89) -4.89 Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 0.60 -$39.57 million ($0.61) -1.43

This table compares Expion360 and Dragonfly Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Expion360 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dragonfly Energy. Expion360 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dragonfly Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -102.77% -181.27% -121.41% Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Expion360 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Expion360 has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Expion360 on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

