CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 117.11%. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $854.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.65. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAPL. TheStreet raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

