CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading 20% Higher

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 343,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CubicFarm Systems Trading Up 40.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.81.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post 0.0228571 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.