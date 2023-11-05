Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

