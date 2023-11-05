CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $195.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.41.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $180.19 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.