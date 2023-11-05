CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $215.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $180.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,151,000 after purchasing an additional 403,076 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,627 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

