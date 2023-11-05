D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

