DaVita (DVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect DaVita to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. DaVita has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

Institutional Trading of DaVita

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DaVita

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.