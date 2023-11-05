Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 384,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at $128,948,426.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,586 shares of company stock worth $63,562. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -1.83. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

