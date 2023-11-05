Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.14.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.
View Our Latest Research Report on DAWN
Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -1.83. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $25.77.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.