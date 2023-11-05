Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Up to $6.06

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $6.67. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 101,472 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DH. Bank of America lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $823.69 million, a P/E ratio of -48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $62,499.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,657 shares in the company, valued at $13,537,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

