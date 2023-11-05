DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $39.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

