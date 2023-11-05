DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $41.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of XRAY opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

