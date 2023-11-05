Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to “Hold”

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TAP. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.69.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

