DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

DHI Group Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,022,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 121,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 295,985 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DHI Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

