Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.50

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $134.50 and last traded at $133.91, with a volume of 91698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.03%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

