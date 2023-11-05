Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $4.51

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.78. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 25,460,565 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 306.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

