Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.13. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 12,191,640 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

