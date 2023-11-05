Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.82.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

