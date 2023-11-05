DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of DLH worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DLH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DLH by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DLH in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLH in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DLH in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.31. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

