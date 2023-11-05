DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get DMC Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOM

DMC Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $28.01.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.31. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $91,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $341,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.