Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Gap Down to $26.43

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.43, but opened at $25.38. Dropbox shares last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 937,650 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Dropbox Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,768,546.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,675 over the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dropbox by 378.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,754 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 102.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dropbox by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,930 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

