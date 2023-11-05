E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.47. E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 83,571 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $608.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.98.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $48,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 49.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Articles

