eBay (EBAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eBay Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.