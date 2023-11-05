Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 127,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 657,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

