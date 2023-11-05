Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.13

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 116453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

