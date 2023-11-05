Energy Vault (NRGV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Energy Vault to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Energy Vault has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. On average, analysts expect Energy Vault to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NRGV opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.41. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 49,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $148,746.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,187,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,278,437.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $123,900. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

