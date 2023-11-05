Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. Desjardins raised their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.75.

TSE:ERF opened at C$23.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.37. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$17.65 and a 52 week high of C$25.72. The company has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.74.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$471.41 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 46.37%. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 4.0774527 EPS for the current year.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

