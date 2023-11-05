Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$32.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$32.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERF. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.75.

Enerplus Stock Performance

TSE ERF opened at C$23.82 on Friday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$17.65 and a 1 year high of C$25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.37.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of C$471.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 4.0774527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

