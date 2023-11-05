Enovis (ENOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ENOV opened at $47.02 on Friday. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 100,729 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

