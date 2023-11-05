Enovix (ENVX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enovix Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of Enovix stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.05. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
