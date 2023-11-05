Enovix (ENVX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enovix Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.05. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 24.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Enovix by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth about $13,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enovix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $14,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

