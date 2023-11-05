Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.08.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

