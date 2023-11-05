EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $265.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $243.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.42.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $240.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.93. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

