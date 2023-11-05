Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EQH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.13.

Get Equitable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQH

Equitable Trading Up 4.0 %

EQH opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equitable by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Equitable by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 698,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.