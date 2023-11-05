Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.08.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.45. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$14.26 and a 1 year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of C$140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.9503205 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

