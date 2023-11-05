Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

