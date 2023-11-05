Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Evergy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EVRG

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Evergy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRG opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.