EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) versus LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Head-To-Head Comparison

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveVox and EVERTEC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $136.02 million 2.51 -$37.47 million ($0.28) -12.93 EVERTEC $618.41 million 3.53 $239.01 million $1.48 22.82

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 3 1 0 2.25 EVERTEC 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveVox and EVERTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LiveVox currently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.92%. EVERTEC has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.44%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than LiveVox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of EVERTEC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -18.55% -23.63% -12.85% EVERTEC 14.65% 32.30% 14.27%

Volatility and Risk

LiveVox has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVERTEC beats LiveVox on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

(Get Free Report)

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

