EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

Several research firms have commented on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other EVgo news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $185,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other EVgo news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $185,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,282 shares of company stock worth $217,091. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in EVgo by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVGO opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. EVgo has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 457.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

