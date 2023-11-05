Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Up to $24.01

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $25.63. Evolent Health shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 109,788 shares traded.

EVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $469.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

