Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.