Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $94.84, but opened at $108.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Expedia Group shares last traded at $109.86, with a volume of 1,519,422 shares.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.55.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.