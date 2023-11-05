Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $16.80 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

